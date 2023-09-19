Covenant (COVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,837.96

Covenant (COVN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $6,837.96 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,683,074 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

