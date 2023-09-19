Covestro (ETR:1COV) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €51.94 ($55.26) and last traded at €52.04 ($55.36). Approximately 725,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.82 ($56.19).

Covestro Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.01.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

