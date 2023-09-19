Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.56 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.27 million and $16.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

