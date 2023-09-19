Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 281,048 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $4,828,404.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 906,586 shares of company stock valued at $15,346,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 141.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $860,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,698,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 269,908 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 419.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 1,342,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.