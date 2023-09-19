Cronos (CRO) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $5.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00027725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00011112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

