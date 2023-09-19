Cronos Trading Up 1.6% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $5.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

