CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 88,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,516. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $499.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.72 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

