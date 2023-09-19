CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $25,924.62 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

