Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,564,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,086,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dali Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of Dali Foods Group stock remained flat at C$0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. Dali Foods Group has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.42.

Dali Foods Group Company Profile

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption; Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food; Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage; and Others.

