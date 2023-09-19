Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,564,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,086,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dali Foods Group Price Performance
Shares of Dali Foods Group stock remained flat at C$0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. Dali Foods Group has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.42.
Dali Foods Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dali Foods Group
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Dali Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dali Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.