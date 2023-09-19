Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,877,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 6,488,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,709.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.68) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

About Davide Campari-Milano

DVDCF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,141. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

