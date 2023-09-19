DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.23 ($4.50) and last traded at €4.16 ($4.43). Approximately 206,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.14 ($4.41).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.31. The company has a market cap of $503.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

