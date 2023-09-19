dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and $213.36 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00247030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,191,411 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00629082 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,194.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.