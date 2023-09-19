Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $56,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,581,000 after buying an additional 1,540,955 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,318,000 after purchasing an additional 788,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 798,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.