Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading Down 4%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59). Approximately 61,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 16,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).

Directa Plus Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.47. The firm has a market cap of £31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

