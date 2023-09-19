Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1933 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 239,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,675. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

