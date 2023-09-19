Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:GGLS)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3061 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

GGLS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 10,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.19% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

