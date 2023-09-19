Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 67,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth $372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth $514,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

