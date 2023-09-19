Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Declares Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:MSFU)

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2639 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 88,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,897. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

