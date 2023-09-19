Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1652 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. 94,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,840. The company has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 92,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

