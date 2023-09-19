DMC Group LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.97. The stock had a trading volume of 727,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

