DMC Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 22,454,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,024,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

