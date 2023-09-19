DMC Group LLC Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DMC Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.21.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

EOG stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.18. 1,225,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

