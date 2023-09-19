DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) General Counsel Sells $59,100.00 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DocGo Stock Performance
Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,404. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $548.01 million, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DocGo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
