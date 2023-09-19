dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of dormakaba from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on dormakaba
dormakaba Price Performance
dormakaba Company Profile
dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than dormakaba
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.