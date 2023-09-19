dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of dormakaba from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get dormakaba alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on dormakaba

dormakaba Price Performance

dormakaba Company Profile

DRRKF remained flat at $388.56 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.56 and its 200 day moving average is $386.87. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $335.15 and a 12 month high of $388.56.

(Get Free Report)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.