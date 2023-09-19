DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.00

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.81), with a volume of 81978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.25 ($0.71).

DP Eurasia Trading Up 13.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £95.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.68.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

