dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
dynaCERT Stock Down 5.4 %
OTCMKTS:DYFSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.24.
dynaCERT Company Profile
