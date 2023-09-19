dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

dynaCERT Stock Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:DYFSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

