Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

EIM stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

