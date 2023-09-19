eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDDRF remained flat at $6.95 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

