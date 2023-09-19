eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance
OTCMKTS EDDRF remained flat at $6.95 on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eDreams ODIGEO
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.