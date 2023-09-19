Elastos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330,654.27 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and $330,654.27 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00005686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

