Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLOGet Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 720,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 836,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $82.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 2,290.59%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.