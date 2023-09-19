Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 0.9%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 720,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 836,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $82.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 2,290.59%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.

