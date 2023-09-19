electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 9,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 24,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

electroCore Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 202.57% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at electroCore

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $221,810.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at $367,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 389,946 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $53,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

