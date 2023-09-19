EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 539.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $714.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $636.55 and a 52-week high of $802.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $759.72 and its 200-day moving average is $772.64.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

