EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 539.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $714.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $636.55 and a 52-week high of $802.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $759.72 and its 200-day moving average is $772.64.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- How to Invest in Energy
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.