Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,193. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. Endava has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Endava alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endava

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Endava by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,749 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Endava by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 623,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,861,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DAVA

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.