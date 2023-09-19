Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EBF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 78,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

