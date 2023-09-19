Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Ennis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EBF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 78,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.48.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ennis
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ennis
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.