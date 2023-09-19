Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 14,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,102 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 2,538,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,205. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -82.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

