EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.61. 24,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $102.69.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.