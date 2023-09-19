Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.4 days.
ETTYF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.
Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.
