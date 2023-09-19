Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETTYF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.