Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $15.76 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $15.76 or 0.00057938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $77.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,200.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.61 or 0.00803691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00543193 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00116582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,097,846 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

