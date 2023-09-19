EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading Down 0.4%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.03. 4,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
EuroDry Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.16). EuroDry had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 million. Equities analysts expect that EuroDry Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
