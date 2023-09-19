EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading Down 0.4%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.03. 4,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

EuroDry Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.16). EuroDry had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 million. Equities analysts expect that EuroDry Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

EuroDry Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

