Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 29th

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.29. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9225199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

