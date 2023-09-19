Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 797,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,440.7 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

EVGGF remained flat at $105.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Further Reading

