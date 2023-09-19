Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIFZF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

EIFZF stock remained flat at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

