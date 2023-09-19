Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on EIFZF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.