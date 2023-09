Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIFZF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

EIFZF stock remained flat at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Qu├ębec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

