Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Exco Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.69.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
