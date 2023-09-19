Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Exco Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.69.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

