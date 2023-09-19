Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CPPKF stock remained flat at $0.53 on Tuesday. 9,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,465. Faraday Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CPPKF. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Faraday Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Faraday Copper in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

