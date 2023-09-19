Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBAOF remained flat at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Fibra Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

