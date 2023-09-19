Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $32.97. 5,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.