FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,375,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 9,699,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103,752.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $13.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCBBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FinecoBank Banca Fineco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

