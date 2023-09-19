First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.9 days.

Shares of FCXXF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

