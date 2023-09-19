First Digital USD (FDUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $736.70 Million

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $393.88 million and approximately $736.70 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 393,868,097 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 393,868,096.72. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99980774 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $657,801,032.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

