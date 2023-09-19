First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,997,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 23,050,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.
Shares of FRCB traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,909. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.37.
