First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,997,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 23,050,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of FRCB traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,909. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.37.

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

